Jock Wilson: Grey Cup likely coming to Calgary in 2019

It’s tough to keep a secret in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Eskimos were the only two teams that made bids on the 2018 Grey Cup. When it was officially awarded to Edmonton and Commonwealth Stadium last year, the rumours started immediately: Calgary would host the game in 2019.

During CFL week in Winnipeg last month, those rumours hit an all-time high as it was all but confirmed that McMahon Stadium would host the game for the first time since 2009.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told the media to “stay tuned” as an official announcement would come in a couple of weeks.

On Wednesday at Shaw Court in Calgary, an official announcement will take place at 11 a.m.

Why Calgary? Basically, it’s our turn.

In the last 30 years, the league has done a very good job of moving the championship around to team cities. Calgary first hosted the game in 1975 but had to wait until 1993 for another opportunity. This will be the 5th time the Stampeders have hosted the Grey Cup, as we also partied hard in 2000 and 2009.

But McMahon Stadium is the oldest building in the league and is the laughing stock in the CFL! Obviously, the Stampeders would love to host this game in a new stadium, but that’s another topic for another day.

Regina hosted in 2013 and Mosiac Stadium wasn’t exactly the Taj Mahal. McMahon will have no issues expanding capacity to 46,000.

READ MORE: Edmonton officially named 2018 Grey Cup host city

Why not Hamilton? The Tiger-Cats are in a legal battle over the construction of Tim Hortons Field. Owner Bob Young has said his team won’t host the Grey Cup or CFL week until those legal issues are resolved.

The biggest question heading into 2019 is: “Will the Calgary Stampeders still be a contender?” They will be if Bo Levi Mitchell is still the starting quarterback. Let’s not forget, he is heading into the final year of his contract and the rumours persist that he will want to take a shot at the NFL.

Did I mention, it’s tough to keep a secret in the CFL.