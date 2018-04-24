Belwood
OPP identify body found in Grand River as 3-year-old Kaden Young

OPP confirmed on Tuesday that three-year-old Kaden Young's body was found in the Grand River on Saturday in Belwood, two months after he was swept into the flooded water.

Ontario Provincial Police say a post-mortem examination confirms the human remains found in the Grand River in Belwood on Saturday are that of three-year-old Kaden Young.

Kaden was swept away by the floodwaters on Feb. 21, after the van he and his mother were in, was pulled into the river just west of Orangeville.

Police were called to Belwood on Saturday afternoon after a local fisherman discovered the body of a child in the water underneath a bridge about 13 kilometres downstream from where Kaden went missing.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Kaden’s mother, Michelle Hanson said the search had come to an end and thanked everyone who “helped in the efforts” to bring Kaden home.

The exhausting search involved hundreds of volunteers and police officers.

A candlelight vigil has been organized for Wednesday evening on the Belwood Bridge.

Funeral arrangements will take place next week.

