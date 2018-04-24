Candlelight vigil for Kaden Young planned for Wednesday in Belwood

A candlelight vigil for Kaden Young is planned for Wednesday night in Belwood after the three-year-old’s mother confirmed the search for the missing toddler has ended.

Kaden was swept from his mother’s arms by the flooded Grand River near Orangeville in late February.

Ontario Provincial Police said the body of a child was discovered by a fisherman 13 kilometres downstream in Belwood on Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Kaden’s mother, Michelle Hanson said it has been “a long and extremely draining two months of searching” and thanked everyone who “helped in the efforts” to bring Kaden home.

On Feb. 21, Hanson mistakenly drove past a road-closure sign near the family’s home in Grand Valley before the van stalled on the flooded road and was swept into the Grand River.

Police said she managed to free herself and Kaden, but she lost her grip on the boy and he was swept into the river.

It triggered a massive search effort involving volunteers and police.

The vigil will be held on the Belwood Bridge at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

