Saskatoon weather outlook: rain, wind and heat

Cold front brings in wind and rain before the heat pumps back in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

-5 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the day in Saskatoon as temperatures slipped a degree below freezing under partly cloudy skies.

A warm and breezy southwesterly wind kicked in with gusts upwards of 45 km/h during the morning, which helped boost us up into the mid-teens before noon with bone dry conditions and a rising fire danger risk.

Fire burning south of the city right now. Bone dry conditions with 36% relative humidity & breezy winds around 30 km/h. More details to come https://t.co/7vVimGNOdJ #yxe #Sask #skfire pic.twitter.com/HZjZi25EPs — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 24, 2018

Humidity has fallen even further now, presently at 27% in Saskatoon – not good for crews fighting the fire https://t.co/7vVimGNOdJ #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/cJRfhISpLJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 24, 2018

Winds have just picked up even more – now gusting to 44 km/h in Saskatoon https://t.co/7vVimGNOdJ #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/F6chrzvDJA — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 24, 2018

Mostly sunny skies linger through the afternoon as we continue to warm up toward the 20s for an afternoon high with breezy southwesterly winds sticking around.

Tuesday Night

Clouds roll in overnight as we cool back down to just a few degrees shy of the freezing mark with breezy winds sticking around.

Wednesday

A cold front will bring in clouds in the morning Wednesday with a chance of midday rain as it splices through the province before clouds clear out later in the day.

Winds will also pick up along the front with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h as we struggle to make it up to an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

Thursday-Friday

A massive upper ridge of high pressure pushes in the heat and sunshine for the remainder of the week across central Saskatchewan.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will come with a bit of wind on Thursday, as daytime highs skyrocket up into the low 20s both days.

Weekend Outlook

We climb even further into the weekend with an afternoon high popping up into the mid 20s in the sunshine on Saturday before sliding back into the low 20s on Sunday with clouds rolling back in with a system that’ll bring in a chance of rain into the work week.

The April 24 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken in Humboldt by Philippe Gaudet:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.