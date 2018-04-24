Peterborough French Catholic cchool improv team celebrates winning Gazou d’Or Provincial Improv Tournament

Education
École Catholique Monseigneur-Jamot Grade 8 student Improv team has emerged as the winners of this year's Gazou d'Or Provincial Improv Tournament. The students battled it out against 11 other teams from French school boards across the province this weekend. This morning, it was time for the winning school to celebrate.

The improv team at École Catholique Monseigneur-Jamot in Peterborough has won this year’s Gazou d’Or Provincial Improv Tournament.

The win comes after the nine Grade 8 students from the Peterborough French Catholic school compete April 19-21 at the provincial tournament in Thunder Bay.

Improv competitions are a way to put students’ French skills to the test.

Twelve French school boards participated in the tournament. Every team had to speak only French.

If a student uttered a word in English, there was a penalty.

For the winning team from Peterborough, the provincial tournament was a chance to show off years of effort.

Many members of the team at Monseigneur-Jamot have been practicing their French improv skills since Grade 4.

