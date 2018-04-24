Peterborough French Catholic cchool improv team celebrates winning Gazou d’Or Provincial Improv Tournament
The improv team at École Catholique Monseigneur-Jamot in Peterborough has won this year’s Gazou d’Or Provincial Improv Tournament.
The win comes after the nine Grade 8 students from the Peterborough French Catholic school compete April 19-21 at the provincial tournament in Thunder Bay.
Improv competitions are a way to put students’ French skills to the test.
READ MORE: Officers hit bikes for Pedal for Hope in support of pediatric cancer research
Twelve French school boards participated in the tournament. Every team had to speak only French.
If a student uttered a word in English, there was a penalty.
For the winning team from Peterborough, the provincial tournament was a chance to show off years of effort.
Many members of the team at Monseigneur-Jamot have been practicing their French improv skills since Grade 4.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.