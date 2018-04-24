Donald Trump on Toronto van attack: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his “deepest sympathies” to Canadians on Tuesday morning in the wake of the fatal van attack in Toronto that left 10 people dead and 15 others injured.

Trump was speaking in front of the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron by his side during an arrival ceremony in Washington.

“I also want to express our deepest sympathies to the Canadian people following the horrendous tragedy in Toronto that claimed so many innocent lives,” Trump said.

“Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada.”

The condolence comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke with media Tuesday morning, calling the deadly rampage “horrific” and “senseless,” adding all Canadians stand with Toronto.

The attack happened Monday around 1:30 p.m. ET when a man drove a white rental van down a busy stretch of sidewalk on Yonge Street in the city’s north end. Witnesses on scene described the van as “deliberately” hitting people on the sidewalk.

Toronto police have arrested 25-year-old Alek Minassian in the incident; he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Trump isn’t the only politician to reach out to Canada following the attack.

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto took to Twitter on Monday to express his country’s condolences.

“Mexico expresses its solidarity and condolences to the people and Government of Canada, as well as to the relatives of the people who were injured or lost their lives today in Toronto,” he tweeted.

México expresa su solidaridad y condolencias al pueblo y gobierno de Canadá, así como a los familiares de las personas que resultaron heridas o perdieron la vida hoy, en Toronto. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) April 24, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “I express my profound solidarity with the Canadian people after the tragedy that has just struck the city of Toronto.“

J’exprime ma profonde solidarité au peuple canadien après la tragédie qui vient de frapper la ville de Toronto. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 23, 2018

New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio also offered his support.