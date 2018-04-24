Barrie apartment fire leaves residents of 25 units homeless

The residents of 25 apartments in a multi-level building in Barrie were forced from their homes Monday night when fire broke out in their building.

The Barrie Fire Department was called to an active apartment fire just before 10 p.m. at 100 Little Ave., in Allendale. The fire, is believed to have started on the third floor of the building before spreading to the roof.

People forced from their homes took shelter down the street at the Allendale Recreation Centre front lobby, where they were met with paramedics. Barrie police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The investigation is in the hands of the Barrie Fire Department and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to thank first responders and the various charities and organizations that offered assistance during the fire.



Story continues below Thanking the angels on our shoulders for the fact there were no injuries tonight in the serious fire at 100 Little Ave. Many have lost everything they had. Thank you to first responders, Barrie Housing, Red Cross and City, County and Transit staff who are assisting tonight. — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) April 24, 2018

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help cover the cost of damages, and to help residents devastated by the fire rebuild their lives.