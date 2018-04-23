OPP officer suffers serious injuries after vehicle hits cruiser on Hwy. 407

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle was struck by another driver west of Toronto on Monday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred on Highway 407 and Mavis Road after 3:15 p.m., while the officer was stopped for a traffic investigation.

The driver of a black Maserati slammed into the cruiser, trapping the officer inside, he said.

Officer hurt after being struck by another vehicle. One person in custody #Hwy407 EB at Mavis Rd. https://t.co/dtZgIyVqZh — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 23, 2018

“The officer in this vehicle, he was trapped until he could be extracted by EMS,” Schmidt said. “And he is now in hospital with serious injuries. No doubt the safety cage of the vehicle protected him.”

The driver was arrested at the scene. No charges have been laid at this time.

Highway 407 is closed at Highway 401.