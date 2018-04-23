crash Hwy 407
April 23, 2018 8:04 pm

OPP officer suffers serious injuries after vehicle hits cruiser on Hwy. 407

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

OPP say an officer was seriously injured after his cruiser was struck on Highway 407 on Monday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle was struck by another driver west of Toronto on Monday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred on Highway 407 and Mavis Road after 3:15 p.m., while the officer was stopped for a traffic investigation.

The driver of a black Maserati slammed into the cruiser, trapping the officer inside, he said.

“The officer in this vehicle, he was trapped until he could be extracted by EMS,” Schmidt said. “And he is now in hospital with serious injuries. No doubt the safety cage of the vehicle protected him.”

The driver was arrested at the scene.  No charges have been laid at this time.

Highway 407 is closed at Highway 401.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

crash Hwy 407
highway 401
Highway 407
Hwy 407 crash
mavis road
OPP
opp officer crash
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News