How are Queen’s students coping with exam stress?

April is coming to an end and that means exam season is in full swing at Queens University. Students are hard at work hitting the books.

Second-year Engineering student at Queen’s University, Katie Vest, says she’s very stressed about exams and feels “the pressure of having to do well.”

Students deal with a lot of stress and pressure during exam time. According to a national survey, one in five Canadian post-secondary students deal with depression, anxiety or another form of mental-health illness.”

So what are students doing to cope?

Denshi Clover says she “eats a lot of food, like stress eating” to deal with exam stress. While Georgia Patrina says, “I like to try and stay active.”

So we asked students if they would rather have post-secondary institutions test their learning in a different way, other than just exams.

Furohaar Furoghudin responded: “A lot of students including me don’t test well under pressure so I feel like if there was something over the course of the year, essays and other assignments, that you could gradually work on that would improve the students’ grades a lot.”

Vest says, “I think the tests should have a lower percentage so you get a balance of participation marks, classwork versus just one test that decides your whole grade.”

While Lia Piekarski says: “I like exams because you can study and get them over with.”

On the bright side, spring is finally here and students only have to wait until Friday, the last day of exams.