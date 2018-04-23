RCMP searching for 2 suspects who offered rides to 2 young people

RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for two “suspicious” men who tried to convince two boys to get into their vehicles.

The most recent incident happened at about 6 p.m. on April 18.

Police said a boy was walking through a McDonald’s parking lot in Cochrane when he was approached by a man in a truck who asked him to get some loose change out of the back of his truck.

“Can you jump in and get it for me?” police said the man asked the boy.

They said the boy said “no” and walked away.

The boy described the man as 40 to 50 years old, with a scruffy beard. He was driving a black truck and had a ginger-coloured dog.

Two days before that incident, RCMP said another boy, walking in the Quigley Drive area of Cochrane at around 5 p.m. on April 17, was offered a ride by a man driving a dark-coloured Buick.

Police said when he declined, the man said: “Come on, you can get it.”

The boy ran home and told his parents, who called police.

That man is described as 40 years old and heavy set, with a dark beard. He was wearing a Philadelphia Flyers hat.

Anyone with information about these two incidents or suspects is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.