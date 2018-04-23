Suspended Halton police officer pleads guilty to breach of trust

A Halton Regional Police officer has pleaded guilty to breach of trust in connection with thefts from the service’s evidence vault.

Staff Sgt. Brad Murray, a 16-year member of the service, will be sentenced June 7.

READ MORE: Halton police officer arrested after opioid drug exhibits ‘tampered with’

Murray was arrested almost a year ago, after an internal audit and a subsequent independent investigation into irregularities involving the HRPS drug vault between August 2015 and April 2016.

He was investigated by the Toronto Police Service and prosecuted by a Crown from outside of the region to ensure a fair and independent assessment of the evidence.

Murray still faces disciplinary procedures under the Police Services Act.

READ MORE: Ontario police boards want chiefs to have freedom to suspend without pay: survey

For now, Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner notes that he remains suspended with pay, “the only suspension currently allowed under the Act.”

The chief stresses that “one of the outcomes that is possible through the Police Services Act hearing process would be dismissal from the service and termination of employment.”