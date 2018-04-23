Penticton Regional Hospital Tower on track to open in a year

The doors to the new David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital are on track to open one year from now, according to Interior Health Authority.

The official opening is scheduled for April 29, 2019.

“Penticton and the South Okanagan are growing, and this new facility will support the expanding health-care needs of people in the region, providing the quality services they count on,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

The new six-storey tower will feature five operating rooms, three minor procedure rooms, two endoscopy rooms and one cystoscopy room. The tower will also include a new medical device reprocessing department, 480 parking stalls and commercial space.

“It is exciting to reach this milestone and be turning into the home stretch,” said Dr. Doug Cochrane, Interior Health Board chairperson, in a statement.

Construction of the tower began in the spring of 2016. It’s the first phase of a $312-million project that will include a new ambulatory care centre, five new operating rooms, 84 new single-patient rooms, a rooftop helipad and space for the UBC Faculty of Medicine program to expand.

The second phase of the project will start in the summer of 2019 and include renovations to the emergency department, pharmacy and material stores.