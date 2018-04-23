Canada
FortisBC’s gas line hits on the rise in Kelowna

The number of hits to natural gas lines is on the rise in Kelowna, according to FortisBC.

The number of natural gas line damages from digging is increasing, and people in Kelowna are a culprit, according to FortisBC.

The company is asking for anyone doing excavation work to call or click before digging.

“It’s important to remember that whether you’re excavating, gardening or even planting a tree, you stay safe and avoid unexpected costs by notifying BC One Call before commencing any work,” spokesperson Ian Turnbull said in a news release.

Kelowna had 66 line hits last year, which was up from 57 in 2016.

Damaging a natural gas line can cause unsafe situations, traffic delays, service interruptions and may require costly repairs.

Throughout the province, there were more than 1,200 incidents of natural gas line damages from excavation last year.

Ninety per cent are preventable, according to the company.

FortisBC said it tries to recover costs associated with repairs from any person or organization that damages its underground utilities. Annual repair costs incurred can range between $1.5 to $2 million.

