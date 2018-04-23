City of Vancouver to announce revenue from Empty Homes Tax

The City of Vancouver is expected to announce the revenue so far from its newly-implemented Empty Homes Tax.

Previously, the city had announced that about 2,000 homes were left undeclared but that number could have changed.

More details are expected to be announced about how the Empty Homes Tax was implemented, how much money was generated through the tax and how many homes are still sitting vacant in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Vancouver homeowner says Empty Homes Tax is hurting those with second homes

The deadline for homeowners was Feb. 2.

Failing to submit would result in an automatic assumption that the home is vacant and will be subject to the tax, which is one per cent of the assessed home value. Homeowners will also be subject to a $250 penalty for not declaring on time.

In January, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Roberton said the tax is one of the “most important tools” the city has implemented to address the housing crisis.

Vancouver has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates and one of the highest rental costs in Canada.

More to come.

-With files from Estefania Duran, CKNW