Sask. Health Authority launches organ and tissue donation awareness campaign

A campaign to raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donations has been launched by the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The launch coincides with National Organ Tissue Donation Awareness Week and includes video and print media with powerful, real-life examples of organ donation and the impact it has on the lives of Saskatchewan people.

“Donor physicians will champion organ donation across the province,” Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said. “Their leadership coupled with initiatives aimed at improving the donation process itself will pave the way to improving organ donation rates in Saskatchewan.”

Three donor physicians have signed contracts to share a half-time position, which is responsible for providing leadership and education as part of a new model for Saskatchewan’s organ and tissue donation system.

“Our government is committed to improving Saskatchewan’s organ and tissue donation rates,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said. “In addition to signing three donor physicians, we are launching an advertising campaign to remind Saskatchewan residents that agreeing to be an organ donor saves lives.”

So far, in 2018-19, $566,000 has been allocated for the Saskatchewan Health Authority. These funds are set to establish a new leadership model for organ and tissue donation, including donor physicians and registered nurse donor coordinators.

To learn more about organ and tissue donation in the province, and to view real-life experiences of three Saskatchewan families, visit the government of Saskatchewan website.