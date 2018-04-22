Crime
April 22, 2018 2:38 pm
Updated: April 22, 2018 3:44 pm

Aldergrove thief steals 70-year-old’s orthotics from doorstep

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Surveillance cameras captured someone in a hoodie walking up to a doorstep near 269 and 26A Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A thief in Aldergrove stooped to a new low early Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured someone in a hoodie walking up to a doorstep near 269 Street and 26A Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The alleged thief quickly grabbed a bunch of items before taking off.

Robyn Edwards shared the footage to Facebook, saying her 70-year-old mother-in-law would like her orthotics back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Langley RCMP.

