Winnipeg police search for missing man with dementia
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia.
Teck Burke, 65, was last seen on Saturday afternoon in Elmwood in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue.
Police are concerned about his well-being.
He is described as just under six feet tall, with a thin build, neck-length black hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing an Ottawa Senators hat and jean jacket.
Anyone with information can contact the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.
