Winnipeg police search for missing man with dementia

April 22, 2018 11:49 am

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 65-year-old man, Teck Burke.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia.

Teck Burke, 65, was last seen on Saturday afternoon in Elmwood in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue.

Police are concerned about his well-being.

He is described as just under six feet tall, with a thin build, neck-length black hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing an Ottawa Senators hat and jean jacket.

Anyone with information can contact the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.

