The City of Vancouver paid more than 1,300 staff over $100,000 last year

Salaries for City of Vancouver employees cost taxpayers nearly $500 million last year.

The figures, included in the annual Statement of Financial Information, shows the city paid staff a total of $498.4 billion in 2017.

READ MORE: Critics question increase in City of Vancouver communications staff

Nineteen senior bureaucrats at the city made more than $200,000 last year, up from 16 in 2016.

Topping the list was city manager Sadhu Johnston, who netted nearly $338,000.

Johnston’s salary increased from $328,000 in 2016.

WATCH: City of Vancouver communications staff balloons

Park Board general manager Malcolm Bromley made $284,000.

The number of employees earning $100,000 climbed to 1,309, up from 914 in 2016.

The report also shows city staff racked up just over $1.5 million in expenses in 2017.

READ MORE: Comparing Vancouver city councillors’ pay to other similar Canadian municipalities