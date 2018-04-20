vancouver staff salaries
April 20, 2018 10:10 pm
Updated: April 20, 2018 10:12 pm

The City of Vancouver paid more than 1,300 staff over $100,000 last year

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

More than 1,300 city employees earned over $100,000 last year.

Darrell Patton/Global News
Salaries for City of Vancouver employees cost taxpayers nearly $500 million last year.

The figures, included in the annual Statement of Financial Information, shows the city paid staff a total of $498.4 billion in 2017.

Nineteen senior bureaucrats at the city made more than $200,000 last year, up from 16 in 2016.

Topping the list was city manager Sadhu Johnston, who netted nearly $338,000.

Johnston’s salary increased from $328,000 in 2016.

Park Board general manager Malcolm Bromley made $284,000.

The number of employees earning $100,000 climbed to 1,309, up from 914 in 2016.

The report also shows city staff racked up just over $1.5 million in expenses in 2017.

