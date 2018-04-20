Future of Work 2018

LISTEN: Will there be jobs for tomorrow’s students in media?

A camera operator tests out the signal from a camera set up to record a verdict in a murder trial in Winnipeg.

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

It’s a refrain we’ve heard again and again: media is dying — whether it’s print news, broadcast media, the legacy film industry or something else.

But the demand for news and media isn’t going anywhere. What is happening is that the medium is evolving.

In this instalment of the Future of Work series, host Simi Sara speaks with Peter Chow White, director of Simon Fraser University’s School of Communication.

What are the skills the students of today will need to succeed in the media market of tomorrow? And what kind of jobs will be available for them?

