SeaBus passenger called a hero after he gave a man CPR as he went into cardiac arrest

A SeaBus passenger travelling from Waterfront Station suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

That’s when a good Samaritan jumped in and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

North Vancouver resident Brian Counihan, 41, was the one who ultimately saved the man’s life.

“I’m not very aware of how long everything took, or even what else happened around me,” Counihan said.

“I really just focused on… the patient until the paramedics did arrive and at that point I looked up and everyone else left the SeaBus so obviously it’s been some time.

“I’d encourage everyone to do First Aid. It’s made me realize how important it is and I’ll likely do a refresher in the coming months.”

The collapsed male, who has fully recovered, was released from the hospital on the same day and has asked to remain anonymous.