Regina police issue warning about selling vehicles through classified websites

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is advising the public to exercise caution when selling vehicles through classified websites and social media platforms.

This comes from a recent theft incident on April 12, when a used vehicle was advertised for sale online. The owner of the vehicle was contacted by a man who claimed to be interested in buying the vehicle.

READ MORE: Regina man charged with robbery in series of ‘sales’ through social media site

The prospective buyer arrived, and after discussing details with the owner, entered the driver’s seat and asked if he could take it for a test drive.

The owner of the vehicle handed over the keys and began to walk around the front of the vehicle to access the passenger side, but the driver drove off with the vehicle, almost striking the owner, police said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan seeing a spike in vehicle thefts: report

Police caution that criminals can falsely identify themselves during online transactions, and have been known to search for used vehicles through online classifieds in order to attempt to rob the person and drive away with the vehicle.

The RPS has provided some tips on buying and selling through online classifieds with a stranger: