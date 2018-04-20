Kelowna
April 20, 2018 6:08 pm

Highway 33 washout expected to reopen

A washout has closed Highway 33 to traffic since Tuesday morning.

A portion of Highway 33 that has been closed because of a washout is expected to reopen Friday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, vehicles should be able to use the road again after 4 p.m.

The stretch of highway just outside of Kelowna city limits has been closed because of a washout that happened on Tuesday morning.

Most vehicles have been detouring via Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek Road, but commercial vehicles are required to take Highway 97 and Highway 3.

