4/20 celebrations take over Galt Gardens in Lethbridge

The second annual “4/20 at the Park’ event in Lethbridge saw cannabis connoisseurs and enthusiasts take over Galt Gardens on Friday.

“It used to be a little group that met outside city hall on this day and they would do a little march, but then it grew and grew and grew and it’s continuing to grow, so we have it down here,” said organizer Kiera McDonald.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver begrudgingly gears up for annual 4/20 smoke up

Organizers say the event was well received by the community, with all types of vendors wanting to be part of the celebration.

“We have like salt makers, there are a couple hemp products, but not even all the vendors probably partake in the use of cannabis but it’s really awesome to see their support,” said McDonald.

As the country moves towards the legalization of recreational marijuana, many are excited about the change.

READ MORE: Expect border delays when pot is legal, Windsor mayor says

“A lot of people are nervous to admit their cannabis use — even if it is for medicinal purposes — because there is such a taboo around the subject,” said McDonald.

“I really believe it’s going to open the doors for people to feel more comfortable with not only talking about the use, but using cannabis as well.”

“There’s a lot happening in the world, with fentanyl and heroine and all these overdoses,” said Sandra Mowat.

“I hear a lot of stories just living in Lethbridge from elderly people that deal with psychologists and doctors, heavy drugs that are coming out, these man-made drugs. I think that if the kids are going to be kids, which they always will, I think it would be better if they could buy something safe. If the seal’s broken, don’t smoke it.”

READ MORE: What does 4/20 mean after cannabis legalization in Canada?

This year’s event is part of a larger coast-to-coast celebration of pot culture in Canada, with the hopes of more acceptance by all in the years to come.