Traffic
April 20, 2018 9:50 am
Updated: April 20, 2018 10:03 am

One person sent to hospital after car crashes into Nygard building Friday

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Police say the crash happened at 5:40 a.m.

File / Global News
A A

One person has been sent to hospital in critical condition after the vehicle they were driving crashed into the Nygard’s corporate office early Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. at Notre Dame Avenue between Spruce Street and Weston Street. Video from a witness shows the vehicle caught fire after slamming into the building.

Officers say Notre Dame in both directions will be closed until further notice.

IMG_3644
IMG_3643
IMG_3646

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Critical Condition
Notre Dame Avenu
Notre Dame Avenue
Spruce Street
Traffic
Weston Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News