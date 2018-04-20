One person sent to hospital after car crashes into Nygard building Friday
One person has been sent to hospital in critical condition after the vehicle they were driving crashed into the Nygard’s corporate office early Friday morning.
Police say the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. at Notre Dame Avenue between Spruce Street and Weston Street. Video from a witness shows the vehicle caught fire after slamming into the building.
Officers say Notre Dame in both directions will be closed until further notice.
