Entertainment
April 20, 2018 9:23 am

Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48, expecting baby with Daniel Craig

By Martin Holmes ETCanada.com

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz attend the 7th annual Governors Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015 in Hollywood, Calif.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Rachel Weisz has confirmed that she’s expecting a baby with husband Daniel Craig, the couple’s first child together.

The 48-year-old actress announced the news to the New York Times, telling the publication that the secret behind her “glowing” skin is pregnancy.

“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human,” she said.

“We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery!”

READ MORE: Rachel Weisz insists next James Bond should be a man: ‘Women should get their own stories’

Weisz already has an 11-year-old son, Henry, with movie director Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, from his relationship with Fiona Loudon.

The Academy Award-winning actress started dating the James Bond star in December 2010; the couple married in June 2011 in New York City.

Speaking to ES Magazine about their marriage earlier this year, Weisz revealed: “It’s very personal, it’s very private. I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye.”

“I love being Mrs. Craig. I’m Mrs. Craig on my chequebooks and passports and things. I heard about a movie called Mrs. Craig that I want to watch.”

