4/20 celebrations take place at Nathan Phillips Square without permit

Nathan Phillips Square will be the host venue for the annual 4/20 event on Friday despite being denied a permit twice.

The gathering, which was once politically driven and has turned into more of a celebration in recent years, comes just several months before recreational pot becomes legal in Canada.

Organizers said the move from the event’s usual spot at Yonge-Dundas Square was due to crowd capacity as the celebrations have outgrown the location.

Even though the event was denied a permit, organizers said the event will go on as planned with speakers, live music and food trucks.

The celebration is scheduled to take place between noon and 7 p.m.

Province across Canada have been rolling out their plans on regulating legalized pot. Ontario, for instance, intends to sell marijuana to people 19 and older in up to 150 stores run by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Consumption in public spaces or workplaces will be banned.

-With a file from The Canadian Press