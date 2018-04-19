SkyTrain delays of up to 4 hours expected after medical emergency at Braid station

SkyTrain commuters should expect delays of anywhere between two-four hours after a medical emergency at Braid station in New Westminster.

In a news release, TransLink said a medical emergency happened on the Millennium Line, but that the Expo Line is still running normally.

The transit authority is operating a bus bridge between Columbia, Sapperton, Braid and Lougheed stations in both directions.

The disruption in this area is expected to last for several hours.