SkyTrain delays of up to 4 hours expected after medical emergency at Braid station
SkyTrain commuters should expect delays of anywhere between two-four hours after a medical emergency at Braid station in New Westminster.
In a news release, TransLink said a medical emergency happened on the Millennium Line, but that the Expo Line is still running normally.
The transit authority is operating a bus bridge between Columbia, Sapperton, Braid and Lougheed stations in both directions.
The disruption in this area is expected to last for several hours.
