4 Edmonton cheerleaders set for world championship

Four Edmonton-area cheerleaders have been selected to compete for Team Canada at the International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championships in Florida.

Dallas Kutnikoff and Kyle Fix have both represented Canada before, but Lachlan Meyer and AnnaRose Boyes are rookies on the team.

WATCH: Mike Sobel and Daintre Christensen attempt a cheerleading lift on Global News Morning

It’s quite the feat, considering the talent across the country.

“A lot of people don’t know that the Maritimes has an incredible acrobatic cheer program,” said Dianne Greenough, owner of Perfect Storm Athletics.

“British Columbia is so solid with athletes and of course Ontario has so many amazing athletes.”

“There’s obviously representatives from each province,” Meyers said, “but it’s so cool to have your hometown brothers with you and your hometown sisters there right behind you.”

For the first time, the world championship competition will include a junior category.

Edmonton’s Perfect Storm sent an audition tape to represent Canada and the team was selected. This squad is made up of athletes between 12 and 16 years old.

The competition is held in Orlando, Florida from April 25-27.