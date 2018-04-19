Kelowna Mountie struck, prompting police chase

A member of the Kelowna RCMP detachment was struck by a vehicle while questioning a driver on Thursday and suffered non life threatening injuries.

RCMP said in a statement that it received a report around 10:00 a.m. of a man who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of a stationary vehicle with the engine running in the Wilden area.

The driver refused to comply with the responding officer’s request to turn off the engine and fled the scene.

In the process the police officer was hit by the driver side of the vehicle. The man behind the wheel didn’t stop.

The vehicle was intercepted in Lake Country with the deployment of a spike belt after a 10-minute pursuit.

That wasn’t the end of it, however. The driver continued driving on deflated tires and collided with a marked police cruiser. The suspect fled on foot into the bush but was apprehended and arrested.

The driver could face charges of dangerous driving, flight from police and assault of a police officer, among other offences.