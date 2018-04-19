Winnipeg Sports

April 19, 2018 7:54 pm

Manitoba’s Emily Potter headed to WNBA training camp

Winnipeg's Emily Potter after making a basket for the Glenlawn Lions.

For the first time ever, a Manitoban has signed a contract in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Winnipeg’s Emily Potter signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity with the Storm,” Potter said in a team media release.

“I’m feeling very thankful right now that I get to try out for the Storm and play with and meet amazing women. I can’t wait to learn new things from the coaching staff and just have fun doing what I love.”

The 6’6″ forward/centre recently completed her senior season with the Utah Utes. She left the program after setting school records for blocks in a career (215) and in a single season (89).

The Storm currently have 16 players under contract with training camp set to begin on April 29.

Potter played high school basketball for the Glenlawn Collegiate Lions.

