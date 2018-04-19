Potential CP Rail strike would affect Hamilton GO service

GO Transit customers in Hamilton could be forced to make adjustments starting this weekend due to a potential rail workers’ strike.

Metrolinx said train service will not be available from the Hamilton GO Centre on Hunter Street if Canadian Pacific Railway workers go on strike as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, when they will be in a legal strike position.

The contingency plan is to run extra buses between the Hamilton GO Centre and Aldershot GO Station to connect customers to Lakeshore West train service, the transit authority said on Thursday.

The Milton rail corridor, and a section of track that crosses the Barrie line, are owned and maintained by Canadian Pacific.

Metrolinx said in addition to the cancellation of Hamilton GO Centre trains, Milton and Barrie passengers could experience longer than normal delays in the event of signal problems.

“If there is a labour disruption, there will be limited CP management staff available to address any signal or switch issues,” the transit authority explained in a statement.

West Harbour GO Station trips would continue as usual in the event of a CP strike. GO Transit said the Kitchener, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, and Lakeshore East lines would also be unaffected.