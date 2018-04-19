White Rock’s Christine Girard can now call herself an Olympic champion

Two-time Olympian, Christine Girard, is now Canada’s first ever Olympic champion in weightlifting, having her bronze medal upgraded to gold in the women’s 63 kilogram category at the London 2012 Games.

This comes after the athletes who had initially placed ahead of her were disqualified for doping.

The 33-year-old also competed in the Beijing 2008 competitions when she became Canada’s first female Olympic weightlifting medalist with her bronze in the same weight class.

Both the gold medal and bronze medal have officially been reallocated to her, but have not yet been presented.

“It’s still not a closed chapter because I still don’t have the medal, but it’s the last step before the medal,” Girard said in a statement upon receiving the news of her gold medal.

Arrangements still have to be made for the gold medal to be delivered to Canada, along with a presentation ceremony date.

The newest upgrades means that Canada’s medal count at London 2012 stays at 18, but now features Girard and trampolinist Rosie McLennan as gold medalists.