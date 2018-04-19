Saskatoon weather outlook: 2018s hottest days so far ahead

Saskatoon’s warmest days so far this year are here!

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Despite the 10 centimetres of snow still reported at the airport, spring appears to have finally sprung in Saskatoon with temperatures only dipping back to -1 to start the day under partly cloudy skies that stuck around right into the middle of the day.

A breezy southerly wind helped warm us up all the way to 9 degrees before noon as mostly sunny skies kicked into full swing.

Saskatoon is about to crack into positive double digits for the first time in 172 days…that's almost half a year! https://t.co/bv1hGB0ast #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/wbcTCbO6b4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 19, 2018

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine dominate the rest of the day with the mercury sliding up into low double digits for the first time in almost half a year (172 days to be exact).

Thursday Night

Mostly clear skies will stick around through the evening as we cool back down below freezing overnight as clouds clear right out.

Friday

Mid-minus single digits is what it’ll feel like early Friday morning in Saskatoon with mostly sunny skies to start the day before some more clouds roll in later on and into the evening.

Thermometers will once again will soar up to their highest levels so far this year, with a breezy southerly wind helping warm us up into the low teens for an afternoon high.

Weekend

A system swinging in on Saturday will keep us under mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day with a good chance of late day rain, which is likely to linger into the evening and into early Sunday before pushing north.

Winds will pick up to 40 to 50 km/h as it fully pushes into the province on Sunday with gusts in excess of 70 km/h or higher possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the weekend.

Warm air will stick around on Saturday with an afternoon high in the mid-teens before sliding back toward single digits on Sunday as winds kick into full swing.

Work Week Outlook

Some clouds may linger behind the system on Monday before sunny skies return on Tuesday and a few more clouds swing through as we warm back into mid-teen daytime highs by mid-week.

The April 19 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Deanna Malbouef at Île-à-la-Crosse.

