Winnipeg city-wide spring cleanup to begin Sunday night

As the temperatures start to hit double-digits city crews are hitting the roads to start cleaning up.

The annual city-wide spring cleanup will get underway Sunday night at 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Spring renewal: Winnipeg’s city-wide cleanup kicks off

“Work will initially focus on the downtown area, major routes, bridges and overpasses,” the city said in an email release.

The entire street network from boulevards to active transportation routes and back lanes will be swept over the next five to six weeks.

“Our crews will be busy cleaning up sand and debris from more than 7,000 kms of streets, 1,600 kms of walkways and over 50 bridges and medians,” Cheryl Anderson, acting manager of streets maintenance said.

“Be on the lookout for no parking signs and street cleaning equipment in your neighbourhood and remember to stay back and stay safe.”

More than 300 pieces of equipment and 500 staff members will be involved in the $6 million cleanup.

Drivers will find temporary “no parking” signs placed on some streets where parking will be restricted during scheduled cleanup times.

Drivers caught not following the parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed.

The cost of a parking ticket is $150 and the cost of a tow is $118.

More information about spring cleanup is available on the city’s website.