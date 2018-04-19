Canada
April 19, 2018 9:58 am

Barn destroyed by fire near Cochrane

By Online journalist  Global News

The fire destroyed a barn.

Melissa Morrissette/ via Const. Mark Smith/Twitter
A A

A fire destroyed a barn on a property near Cochrane, Alta., Wednesday night, Rocky View County Fire services said.

The call came in around 7:26 p.m. for a large barn fire northwest of Cochrane Lake around Highway 22.

Rocky View Fire said the barn was a workshop and contained tires and welding supplies.

The fire was contained to the one building.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported, fire services said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
barn destroyed by fire
barn fire
cochrane barn fire
Fire
rocky view barn fire
Rocky View County Fire Services
rocky view fire services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News