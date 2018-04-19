Barn destroyed by fire near Cochrane
A fire destroyed a barn on a property near Cochrane, Alta., Wednesday night, Rocky View County Fire services said.
The call came in around 7:26 p.m. for a large barn fire northwest of Cochrane Lake around Highway 22.
Rocky View Fire said the barn was a workshop and contained tires and welding supplies.
The fire was contained to the one building.
No one was inside and no injuries were reported, fire services said.
