Barn destroyed by fire near Cochrane

A fire destroyed a barn on a property near Cochrane, Alta., Wednesday night, Rocky View County Fire services said.

The call came in around 7:26 p.m. for a large barn fire northwest of Cochrane Lake around Highway 22.

Hoping my @RockyViewCounty colleagues stay safe as they tackle a large fire near #cochrane. *photo credit Melissa morrissette pic.twitter.com/or2H9rWvPs — Cst. Mark Smith (@CstSmith) April 19, 2018

Rocky View Fire said the barn was a workshop and contained tires and welding supplies.

The fire was contained to the one building.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported, fire services said.