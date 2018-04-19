Ann Curry to speak at 2018 BresciaLEAD Awards

A special guest will provide the keynote address on Thursday night at the 2018 BresciaLEAD Awards.

Emmy award-winning American journalist Ann Curry will speak to the assembly after the presentation. With over three decades of work in the industry, Curry is best known for reporting from war zones around the world.

The BresciaLEAD awards are a national effort to “recognize outstanding women leaders from coast to coast who embody Brescia’s values of leading with wisdom, justice and compassion in a changing world.”

READ MORE: Environmental draft report finds London’s BRT will cause 90-second delay along Richmond Street

The lifetime award will be presented to Maude Barlow for demonstrating exceptional leadership. Abirami Kirubarajan will receive the emerging award which is presented to a woman with a “new and innovative voice.” Cheryl Perara will receive the activist award for her social justice work, and Catalyst will receive the distinction award for their work to empower women’s career success.

The event will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. at the London Convention Centre.