April 19, 2018 7:37 am
Updated: April 19, 2018 10:00 am

Second suspect arrested in the homicide of 42-year-old man

On April 18 authorities arrested Jerome Devon Kakagamic, 24, on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder.

Police confirm a second suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of 42-year-old man Gilbert Chartrand.

Chartrand died in hospital on April 4 after being stabbed at a home on Agnes Street.

One week earlier on April 11, Faron Henderson, 28, o, had also been charged with second-degree murder.

