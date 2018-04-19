Second suspect arrested in the homicide of 42-year-old man

Police confirm a second suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of 42-year-old man Gilbert Chartrand.

Chartrand died in hospital on April 4 after being stabbed at a home on Agnes Street.

On April 18 authorities arrested Jerome Devon Kakagamic, 24, on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder.

One week earlier on April 11, Faron Henderson, 28, o, had also been charged with second-degree murder.