Second suspect arrested in the homicide of 42-year-old man
Police confirm a second suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of 42-year-old man Gilbert Chartrand.
Chartrand died in hospital on April 4 after being stabbed at a home on Agnes Street.
On April 18 authorities arrested Jerome Devon Kakagamic, 24, on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder.
One week earlier on April 11, Faron Henderson, 28, o, had also been charged with second-degree murder.
