Queen Elizabeth’s last corgi dies, marking the end of a canine dynasty

Queen Elizabeth‘s last corgi has died at the age of 14.

The canine, named Willow, was the last descendant of a lineage of corgis owned by the 91-year-old Queen.

Willow was the 14th generation descended from the first corgi, Susan, owned by the monarch since her 18th birthday. She has owned more than 30 corgis over the years.

The dog was reportedly put to sleep at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The Telegraph reported in 2015 that the Queen has stopped breeding the dogs because “she doesn’t want to leave any behind” when she dies.

But the royal still has two canine friends to keep her company.

According to The Guardian, the Queen still has two dogs named Vulcan and Candy, which are known as “dorgis” — a cross between dachshunds and corgis. Dorgis were introduced to the royal family when Princess Margaret’s dachshund mated with one of the Queen’s pets.

Over the Queen’s reign, her corgis earned a reputation for snapping at the heels of royal retainers as they carried out duties at her palaces. In 1999, the queen demoted one of her footmen after he got her pets drunk on whisky and gin by slipping spirits into their food and water.

The corgis and dorgis appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair alongside the Queen as she marked her 90th birthday.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on Willow’s death, saying it is a private matter.

