Missing teen Coquitlam
April 18, 2018 1:36 pm
Updated: April 19, 2018 12:17 pm

Missing Coquitlam teen found safe and sound

By Online News Producer  Global News

Have you seen Ranjot Bhandal?

Coquitlam RCMP handout
A A

The Coquitlam RCMP says a missing 16-year-old boy has been found.

Police initiated a search after Ranjot Bhandal disappeared around midnight on Tuesday, April 17, in the 1100-block of Lansdowne Drive, Coquitlam.

Police said Bhandal was located safe and sound, and thanked the public for their concern and attention.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boy missing Coquitlam
Missing
Missing Coquiltam
Missing Coquitlam boy
Missing teen Coquitlam
Ranjot Bhandal
Ranjot Bhandal missing
Teen missing Coquitlam

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News