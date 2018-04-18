Missing Coquitlam teen found safe and sound
The Coquitlam RCMP says a missing 16-year-old boy has been found.
Police initiated a search after Ranjot Bhandal disappeared around midnight on Tuesday, April 17, in the 1100-block of Lansdowne Drive, Coquitlam.
Police said Bhandal was located safe and sound, and thanked the public for their concern and attention.
