Fewer babies born in Quebec in 2017 as fertility rate continues to drop

Quebec’s fertility rate continued to decline last year, led by a drop in the number of younger women who are choosing to have children.

The province’s statistics institute says 83,900 babies were born in the province in 2017, which is 2,500 fewer than the previous year and a three per cent drop.

The fertility rate declined to 1.54 children per woman from 1.59 a year prior.

In a report published Wednesday, the institute said the number of births in the province has declined each year since 2012, when 88,900 were recorded.

The fertility rate remained above 1.6 children per woman between 2006 and 2015, peaking above 1.7 in 2008 and 2009.

The lowest numbers were recorded in the early 2000s, when the rate dipped below 1.5.

The report shows the current decline is linked to a lower fertility rate among women under the age of 30.

There was also a slight decrease in the rate among women over the age of 30, which until recently had been increasing.