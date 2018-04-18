Crime
April 18, 2018 10:26 am

Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing wife to stand trial in April 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

A A

TORONTO – A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife will go to trial April 1, 2019.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

READ MORE: Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji ordered to stand trial in death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji

Story continues below

Fric-Shamji’s beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.

Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.

READ MORE: Friend of Elana Fric-Shamji remembers fear after Toronto doctor went missing

Police have said an investigation revealed Fric-Shamji, a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital, died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Shamji is scheduled to return to court May 30, when the court will address procedural motions related to his case.

VIDEO: Mother of slain Toronto doctor says family is struggling to cop with loss

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blunt force trauma
Dr Mohammed Shamji
Elana Fric Shamji
First Degree Murder
Human Remains
Shamji trial
Toronto neurosurgeon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News