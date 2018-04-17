Those Old Radio Shows April 20 & 21
Friday, Apr. 20
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – At the Post Ep. 94 Jeff Regan – The Lonesome Lady
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Dust be my Destiny N/A
Hour 3: The Weird Circle – Man without a Country The Great Gildersleeve – Leroy Arrested
Hour 4: The Campbell Playhouse – There’s always a Women N/A
Saturday, Apr. 21
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Blow-off Ep. 54 Fibber McGee & Molly – Amusement Park
Hour 2: The Black Museum – A Prescription Our Miss Brooks – Yearbook Photo Mix-Up
Hour 3: I Love a Mystery – Bury your Dead in Arizona Pt. 1 N/A
Hour 4: I Love a Mystery – Bury your Dead in Arizona Pt. 2 N/A
Hour 5: I Love a Mystery – Bury your Dead in Arizona Pt. 3 N/A
