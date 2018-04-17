Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
Those Old Radio Shows April 20 & 21

Friday, Apr. 20

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – At the Post Ep. 94     Jeff Regan – The Lonesome Lady  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Dust be my Destiny     N/A 
Hour 3: The Weird Circle – Man without a Country     The Great Gildersleeve – Leroy Arrested  
Hour 4: The Campbell Playhouse – There’s always a Women     N/A


Saturday, Apr. 21

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Blow-off Ep. 54     Fibber McGee & Molly – Amusement Park 
Hour 2: The Black Museum – A Prescription     Our Miss Brooks – Yearbook Photo Mix-Up 
Hour 3: I Love a Mystery – Bury your Dead in Arizona Pt. 1     N/A  
Hour 4: I Love a Mystery – Bury your Dead in Arizona Pt. 2     N/A
Hour 5: I Love a Mystery – Bury your Dead in Arizona Pt. 3     N/A
Global News