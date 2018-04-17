Crime
April 17, 2018 1:18 pm

Attempted murder charges laid in ‘targeted’ southern Alberta shooting

By The Canadian Press

RCMP arrested a man near Granum, Alta. after a suspect fired several rounds into a home along Heritage Blvd. in Lethbridge on April 15, 2018.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Charges that include four counts of attempted murder have been laid after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a home in Lethbridge, Alta.

Four people in the residence escaped injury when several shots were fired around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

City police determined the suspect left the city soon after, but the RCMP later chased and arrested a man near the small community of Granum, northwest of Lethbridge.

Investigators said a rifle and ammunition were later found in his vehicle.

Robert John Sheppard, a 32-year-old Lethbridge resident, is also facing several firearm-and weapons-related charges.

He was remanded in custody for a Tuesday court appearance.

