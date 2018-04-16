LISTEN: 3D printed organs and the future of health care

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. Economic instabilities have shown just how quickly some industries can boom and others perish. So how is British Columbia’s job market going to evolve and what do we do to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future?

The future is here. A team of researchers led by the University of Minnesota has 3D printed lifelike artificial organ models that mimic the structure, mechanical properties, look and feel of real organs. How close are we to being able to print the organs we need?

Michael McAlpine, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota, joined CKNW’s Lynda Steele on Monday to discuss the Human X project.

He says the cutting edge work they’re doing could allow health care workers to repair, restore and regenerate ailments in humans, but also potentially give the average person augmented capabilities above what biology normally provides.

