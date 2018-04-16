New format, fresh faces coming to Global News Montreal
Global News Montreal is delighted to announce the arrival of Kalina Laframboise and Cora MacDonald to our news team.
Laframboise will be working on our online desk as a web producer, while photojournalist MacDonald will be out on the road.
Both will be telling compelling local stories for broadcast and on our website.
We also have a new local and national news line up for our evening news broadcast.
For the last three years, Global News has offered our Montreal viewers a 90-minute package of local, national and international news from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Starting Monday, April 16, we will continue to bring you the day’s local news from Montreal, with Global News at 5:30 with Jamie Orchard.
At 6 p.m. is Global National with Dawna Friesen, Canada’s only early-evening national newscast.
Then at 6:30 p.m., Jamie is back to give viewers in Montreal more local news with another updated live half-hour newscast.
“It’s the same complete local, national and international news information block at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.,” said Karen Macdonald, Global News Montreal’s news director.
“Now commuters have an opportunity to watch their top local daily news stories at 6:30 pm.”
Global News provides more news than any other English network in the Montreal region.
Along with a 90-minute news package starting at 5:30 p.m., watch Global News Morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Global News at Noon, as well as Global News at 11 p.m.
On weekends Montrealers can catch up with Global News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
