Flood warnings issued for Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes region
The freezing rain and drizzle continued Sunday morning and into the afternoon, making for slick, slushy and snow-covered city streets.
Snow plows and salt trucks were back on the roads, working ’round the clock to try and clean up the mess, as Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for Peterborough and the Kawarthas.
The freezing drizzle is expected to turn into rain this evening and overnight. It’s expected that 10 to 15 mm will fall and then continue throughout the day Monday.
With all the moisture, both the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority (ORCA) and Kawartha Conservation have issued flood warnings for the region, especially in low-lying areas.
ORCA reports that water levels in creeks, streams and local rivers are already above seasonal levels, and with more rain, localized flooding could occur.
Officials are also urging people to stay away from waterways as the icy conditions have made riverbanks and shorelines extremely dangerous.
