Provincial fire fighters help with flood preparation measures in Kelowna

The peak creek flows from the Okanagan’s spring snow pack melt are an estimated month away depending on temperatures and precipitation.

Meanwhile, the City of Kelowna continues to take precautionary measures and has obtained the help of the BC Wildfire Service.

Forty wildfire personnel will help next week placing bladder dams, baskets and sandbags in high-risk locations.

“We can’t say whether conditions this spring will lead to flooding from the spring runoff but we want to be proactive and make sure we have protection along creeks where we’ve had experience with high water in the past,” said Infrastructure Divisional Director Alan Newcombe.

One of the areas of concern is Roberts Lake near the landfill which is at peak capacity.

Pumps will be installed to drain water into Brandt’s Creek. They’re expected to operate for 6-12 weeks.

The city has finished dredging Bellevue creek and is continuing to do so in Mill Creek near Okanagan Lake.

On Monday, council will consider applying to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for a $750,000 grant to upgrade the Spencer Road crossing over Mill Creek.