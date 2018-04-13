Saskatoon weather outlook: warm weekend, snow returns next week

Fog, rain, wind, a weekend warm-up and more snow are all ahead. Here’s what you need to know:

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

-19 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill in Saskatoon as temperatures dipped back into the minus teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Overcast conditions kicked into full swing into the middle of the day as we warmed all the way up toward the freezing mark by noon as a breezy south-southeasterly wind picked up.

Clouds will continue to filter in during the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high a degree or so above freezing.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Friday night with warm southeasterly winds around 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h possible as we cool back into mid-minus single digits.

Saturday

It’ll feel like the minus teens with wind chill to start the weekend as a warm front swings in during the day and keeps us under mostly cloudy skies.

We could catch a few sunny breaks later in the day as clouds begin to move out after we make it up to an afternoon high in mid-positive single digits with south-southeasterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h at times.

Sunday

Fog patches are possible Sunday morning with a chance of a few sunny breaks to start the day before the next wave of clouds roll in with a risk of a bit of rain late in the day into the evening.

Winds will ease back a bit, but the big melt will continue into the afternoon as we once again rise up to a daytime high in mid-positive single digits.

Work Week Outlook

A strong system swinging in early next week will kick up a chance of late day showers on Monday with accumulating snow on Tuesday before clouds clear out later in the week.

Early indications are that three to eight centimetres of snow could fall in the city by mid-week with daytime highs a few degrees above freezing before warming up into mid-positive single digits later on.

