ICBC survey finds ‘overwhelming support’ for raising rates on higher risk drivers

Over 34,000 British Columbians have made it very clear — an overwhelming share of them want to see higher rates on bad drivers.

That’s according to the preliminary results of a survey commissioned by the provincial government as part of a public consultation campaign that started on March 5., asking people what constitutes a good driver, and what makes a bad one.

“We didn’t expect to get tens of thousands of responses to this survey,” said B.C. Attorney General David Eby.

He said the survey will guide the government in trying to clean up the “financial mess” left behind by the previously governing Liberals at ICBC.

“There is overwhelming support, in the preliminary results I’ve seen for this proposal that we shift rates so that higher risk drivers are paying more of their fair share of costs,” Eby said.

Responders spent an average of 20 minutes completing the questionnaire. There were also seven stakeholder submissions.

The government plans to make the results public in the coming weeks.

Last month, the B.C. government announced a cap on payouts for soft body injury claims. The province will only pay out a maximum of $5,500 for pain and suffering following a crash by April 1, 2019.

The changes at ICBC come as the provincial government struggles to keep ICBC financially viable.

The public insurer has projected a $1.3-billion loss in the 2017-18 fiscal year.