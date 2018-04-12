Manitoba student arrested after making threats at Gilbert Plains school

Dauphin RCMP arrested a 13-year old boy Wednesday after getting a call about a student threatening to harm others.

Officials were contacted by Gilbert Plains Elementary School at around 5:45 p.m. April 11. The incident happened earlier in the day.

The school posted a message from the principal on their website:

Gilbert Plains Elementary School Incident

April 12, 2018

Dear Parents/Guardians/Community members:

It was reported to me that a student made some threatening comments towards the school community. The incident was reported to the RCMP and the RCMP is following up on the situation.

We have taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of students and staff of Gilbert Plains Elementary.

If you have any questions, please contact me at the school.

Sincerely,

Mr. C. Fisher

Principal

Gilbert Plains Elementary School

Police confirm the boy was suspended, and now faces charges of uttering threats and will be expected to appear in Dauphin Provincial court.

We have reached out to the school principal for comment.